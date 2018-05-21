Border Patrol agent questions women for speaking Spanish - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Border Patrol agent questions women for speaking Spanish

A Border Patrol agent questioned two women at a convenience store just for speaking Spanish. (Source: AP Graphics) A Border Patrol agent questioned two women at a convenience store just for speaking Spanish. (Source: AP Graphics)

HAVRE, MT (RNN) – Two women faced a stressful situation during a late-night shopping run.

Ana Suda and her friend, Mimi Hernandez, both U.S. citizens, were picking up groceries at the store near the U.S.-Canada border on Wednesday morning.

When they exchanged some words in Spanish while waiting to pay, a uniformed Border Patrol agent stopped them, KRTV reported.

He demanded to see their ID and interrogated them outside the convenience store for more than 30 minutes, Suda said.

"I looked up [and saw the agent], and then after that, he just requested my ID. I looked at him like, ‘Are you serious?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, very serious,'" she told the Washington Post.

"Ma’am, the reason I asked you for your ID is because I came in here and saw that you guys are speaking Spanish, which is very unheard of up here," the agent said.

Suda said she began recording the conversation in the parking lot because she felt uncomfortable.

He claimed that he wasn’t racially profiling the women, and he eventually let them go.

Suda said she is planning to sue, she told the Washington Post.

The Border Patrol claims wide legal latitude for searches in the "border region" of the U.S.

According to the Customs and Border Protection website, immigration officers may, without a warrant, "within a reasonable distance from any external boundary of the United States ... board and search for aliens in any vessel within the territorial waters of the United States and any railcar, aircraft, conveyance, or vehicle. 8 CFR 287 (a)(1) defines reasonable distance as 100 air miles from the border."

As part of their work securing borders, they can also "question occupants of vehicles about their citizenship, request document proof of immigration status, and make quick observations of what is in plain view in the interior of the vehicle."

Places within 100 air miles of the border include cities people don't think of as border cities, such as Columbia, SC, and Columbus, OH, the American Civil Liberties Union said. Nine of the 10 largest cities in the U.S. also fall within this zone.

The ACLU claims the agency is running amok at the expense of people's civil liberties.

"Given Border Patrol's lack of transparency, and in the absence of any meaningful oversight, there is still much that we don't know about the full extent and impact of these interior 'border enforcement' operations,'" the organization said.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Trials for violent protest framed as Trump vs the resistance

    Trials for violent protest framed as Trump vs the resistance

    Monday, May 21 2018 1:02 AM EDT2018-05-21 05:02:10 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-05-21 17:13:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this May 11, 2018, photo, Chelsea Manning, left, cheers with Dylan Petrohilos, right, of Washington, as they attend a rally in support of the J20 defendants in Washington. Petrohilos was one of the people detained in Ina...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this May 11, 2018, photo, Chelsea Manning, left, cheers with Dylan Petrohilos, right, of Washington, as they attend a rally in support of the J20 defendants in Washington. Petrohilos was one of the people detained in Ina...
    A series of trials over a violent inauguration day protest has turned into a long-term battle of wits between the Justice Department and a grassroots political opposition network that calls itself 'the resistance.'.Full Story >
    A series of trials over a violent inauguration day protest has turned into a long-term battle of wits between the Justice Department and a grassroots political opposition network that calls itself 'the resistance.'.Full Story >

  • Trump to DOJ: Investigate whether FBI infiltrated campaign

    Trump to DOJ: Investigate whether FBI infiltrated campaign

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:51:49 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-05-21 17:13:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...

    Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

    Full Story >

    Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

    Full Story >

  • Trump praises new CIA director

    Trump praises new CIA director

    Monday, May 21 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-05-21 05:22:27 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-05-21 17:13:16 GMT
    A veteran spy, Gina Haspel won Senate confirmation last week after overcoming concerns about her role in the agency's use of harsh interrogation techniques after 9/11. (Source: CNN/POOL)A veteran spy, Gina Haspel won Senate confirmation last week after overcoming concerns about her role in the agency's use of harsh interrogation techniques after 9/11. (Source: CNN/POOL)

    A veteran spy, Gina Haspel won Senate confirmation last week after overcoming concerns about her role in the agency's use of harsh interrogation techniques after 9/11.

    Full Story >

    A veteran spy, Gina Haspel won Senate confirmation last week after overcoming concerns about her role in the agency's use of harsh interrogation techniques after 9/11.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
<div id="CDEV-footer"> <div class="top"> <div class="search-box"> <div class="wnSearchBox" id="WNSearchBox-bottom"><form method="get" onsubmit="return wnValidateSearchTerm(this,0)" action="/Global/searchresults.asp"><span>Can't Find Something? </span><input type="text" class="wnQueryText" name="qu" size="20" value="" placeholder="Search For It Here"><input type="submit" class="wnSubmit" value="Search"></form></div> </div> <div class="station-info"> <div class="logo"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncustom/custom/wxix/2015/images/wxix-footer-logo.png" width="103" height="98" border="0" /></div> <div class="contact"> <div>635 West Seventh Street<br>Cincinnati, Ohio 45203</div> <div>(513) 421-1919</div> </div> <div class="fcc"> <div><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wxix-tv">FCC Public File</a></div> <a href="mailto:publicfile@fox19.com">publicfile@fox19.com</a> <div>(334) 206-1400</div> <a href="/story/14388421/2012-eeo-public-file-report">EEO Report</a> <a href="/story/12032269/closed-captioning-problems">Closed Captioning</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="footer-main-nav"> <ul class="link-group"> <!--<li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li>--> </ul> </div> <div class="news-link"> <ul class="link-group"> <li><a href="http://www.ktre.com/category/241993/texas-news-now">Texas News Now</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="bottom"> <div class="copyrightText"> <a id="wnLogo" href="http://www.worldnow.com"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncorp/logos/worldnow_white.png" id="wn"></a> <div class="text"> All content &copy; Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our <a href="/story/8774923/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a>, and <a href="/story/8775106/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </div> </div>