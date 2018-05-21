17-year-old killed in single-vehicle accident in Fairfield - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

17-year-old killed in single-vehicle accident in Fairfield

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
BUTLER COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

The Butler County coroner has identified a 17-year-old who was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday.

Luke Minerd was killed in the crash in the 200 block of Joe Nuxhall Way around 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

