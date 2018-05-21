Kentuckians to vote in primary elections Tuesday

May 22 marks Primary Election Day in Kentucky.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Find out where to cast your ballot at this link.

FOX19 NOW will bring you election results on our website and news app once polls close.

Candidates in Tuesday's primary election in Kentucky are seeking their party's nominations for Congress and the Legislature.

In the Fourth Congressional District, three Democrats are vying for the chance to challenge incumbent Republican Rep. Thomas Massie. The candidates are Christina Lord, Seth Hall and Pattie Piatt. The Fourth District covers the majority of Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties.

Across the state, at least 16 current and former educators have primaries Tuesday for state legislative seats, including four challenging Republican incumbents.

And in Rowan County, four Democrats are competing for the chance to challenge Kim Davis, the county clerk who denied marriage licenses to same-sex couples in 2015.

Kentucky has a closed primary system, so there’s no crossing of party lines in this election. Republicans and Democrats can only vote for their respective affiliations.

Local non-partisan races:

Boone County District Judge – 54th Judicial District

Kenton County Circuit Judge Family Court 16th Judicial Circuit-5th Division

Covington voters pick four of the 11 candidates for city commission.

