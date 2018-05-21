Barack, Michelle Obama to produce for Netflix - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Barack, Michelle Obama to produce for Netflix

Former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive for the first session of the Obama Foundation Summit Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive for the first session of the Obama Foundation Summit Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(RNN) - Count a former president and first lady in for some Netflix.

Barack and Michelle Obama have agreed to produce films and series for the streaming service.

Netflix announced the agreement on Twitter on Monday, which includes "scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features."

The Obamas established Higher Ground Productions as the group under which they will produce content for Netflix, the company said in a news release.

"One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” said President Obama. "That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix – we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

"Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others,” said Michelle Obama. "Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.”

President Obama has been busy since leaving the White House in 2017, the Obama Foundation is among the projects that have kept him busy.

Netflix said it has 125 million subscribers in more than 190 countries.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

