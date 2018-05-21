Police: 9-year-old boy finds gun, shoots 8-year-old cousin - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: 9-year-old boy finds gun, shoots 8-year-old cousin

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say a 9-year-old boy shot and critically wounded his 8-year-old cousin with a handgun he found in a kitchen cupboard while getting snacks.

Akron police say the older boy picked up the gun, pointed it at his cousin and fired, hitting the younger boy in the abdomen.

Police responded to the scene around 1 a.m. Sunday after a teenager who had been elsewhere in the home asked someone else to call for help. They say the injured boy was taken to a hospital.

A police spokesman didn't immediately respond to a message seeking an update on the boy's condition Monday.

Investigators haven't publicly identified the children involved or the owner of the weapon.

No charges were immediately filed. The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
<div id="CDEV-footer"> <div class="top"> <div class="search-box"> <div class="wnSearchBox" id="WNSearchBox-bottom"><form method="get" onsubmit="return wnValidateSearchTerm(this,0)" action="/Global/searchresults.asp"><span>Can't Find Something? </span><input type="text" class="wnQueryText" name="qu" size="20" value="" placeholder="Search For It Here"><input type="submit" class="wnSubmit" value="Search"></form></div> </div> <div class="station-info"> <div class="logo"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncustom/custom/wxix/2015/images/wxix-footer-logo.png" width="103" height="98" border="0" /></div> <div class="contact"> <div>635 West Seventh Street<br>Cincinnati, Ohio 45203</div> <div>(513) 421-1919</div> </div> <div class="fcc"> <div><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wxix-tv">FCC Public File</a></div> <a href="mailto:publicfile@fox19.com">publicfile@fox19.com</a> <div>(334) 206-1400</div> <a href="/story/14388421/2012-eeo-public-file-report">EEO Report</a> <a href="/story/12032269/closed-captioning-problems">Closed Captioning</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="footer-main-nav"> <ul class="link-group"> <!--<li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li>--> </ul> </div> <div class="news-link"> <ul class="link-group"> <li><a href="http://www.ktre.com/category/241993/texas-news-now">Texas News Now</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="bottom"> <div class="copyrightText"> <a id="wnLogo" href="http://www.worldnow.com"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncorp/logos/worldnow_white.png" id="wn"></a> <div class="text"> All content &copy; Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our <a href="/story/8774923/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a>, and <a href="/story/8775106/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </div> </div>