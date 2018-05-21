Bengals sign Billy Price to contract - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bengals sign Billy Price to contract

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Cincinnati Bengals first-round NFL football draft pick Billy Price at a news conference at Paul Brown Stadium, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Cincinnati Bengals first-round NFL football draft pick Billy Price at a news conference at Paul Brown Stadium, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

The Bengals have signed first-round draft pick Billy Price.

It's a four-year contract with a club option in the fifth year.

A four-year starter at Ohio State, Price broke Luke Fickell's record for most consecutive starts at OSU.

Price is expected to be the Bengals' starting center as a rookie.

The Bengals have now signed nine of their 11 draft picks. Only third-round picks Sam Hubbard and Malik Jefferson remain unsigned.

