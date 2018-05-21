Teachers, battle for Congress highlight Kentucky primaries

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky voters are preparing to go to the polls in a series of primary elections that will test the reach of teachers' political power and set the stage for a key congressional race that could determine which party controls Washington in the second half of President Donald Trump's first term.

In the 6th Congressional District, six Democrats are vying for the chance to challenge three-term Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr. They include Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, former fighter pilot Amy McGrath and state Sen. Reggie Thomas.

Across the state, at least 16 current and former educators have primaries for state legislative seats, including four challenging Republican incumbents.

And in Rowan County, four Democrats are competing for the chance to challenge Kim Davis, the county clerk who denied marriage licenses to same-sex couples in 2015.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.