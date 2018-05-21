Police seek critical missing teen

Police are asking the public's help in locating a critical missing teenager.

According to the Greenhills Police Department, 17-year-old Tristen Ary'l Edwards, was last seen in the morning of May 17.

She is a senior at Fairfield High School and is described as 5'3" and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

Edwards is believed to be in the Greater Cincinnati area.

If you have any information about her or might know her whereabouts, please contact the Greenhills Police Department at 513-825-2101.

