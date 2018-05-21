More Americans watched the royal wedding than the Alabama-Georgia national title game

(Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP) The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding.

(RNN) - If you’ve read any comment sections on social media about Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s royal wedding, you’ve probably seen a buzzkill say, “who cares?”

Well, the numbers are in so feel free to respond to Buzz Killington with, “about 29 million people stateside.”

Nielsen reported 29.2 million Americans tuned in to 15 channels to catch a glimpse of the American actress marrying Europe’s most popular prince.

Numbers in the United Kingdom were about 18 million. That’s down from the 24 million Britons who watched the last royal wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, according to CNN. The audience in the United States was only 23 million.

With an extra 6 million viewers, there’s no question the new Duchess of Sussex spiked American interest this time around.

But how does her wedding compare to TV ratings for other major events?

It did not surpass Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in 2017, although it came noticeably close. Trump had a TV audience of 30.6 million.

And the NFL's super bowl still sits far above the rest of the field with 103.4 million viewers in 2018.

Even so, the royal wedding topped these major TV events of the last year:

2018 College Football Playoff National Championship – Alabama vs. Georgia – 16.7 million

2018 Men’s basketball national championship game – Villanova vs. Michigan – 16.5 million

2018 Academy Awards – 26.5 million

2018 Grammy Awards – 19.8 million

2018 Daytona 500 – 18.1

2018 NBA All-Star Game – 7.6 million

2017 World Series – Houston Astros vs. LA Dodgers – Averaged 18.7 million . (Game 7 totaled 28.2 million)

. (Game 7 totaled 'Roseanne' 10th season premiere – 18.5 million

