Man allegedly stole ambulance, drove through 2 states

A Rhode Island man is accused of stealing an unattended ambulance. (Source: WPRI/CNN)

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI/CNN) – A man is accused of stealing an ambulance and going on a joyride through two states.

Police in Providence said Johnny Kimbrough got behind the wheel of the ambulance when firefighters were taking a patient into a hospital emergency room.

The driver then hit the interstate and crossed the state line into Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police stopped the driver and took him into custody.

One public safety official said the ambulance was left running, unlocked and unattended.

"[It’s] perhaps a lack of judgment and a practice that's been happening for a number of years here that we just need to tighten up," said Steven Pare, the Providence public safety commissioner.

Pare said Monday that he would set a new policy on unattended ambulances.

"We will put a policy out that no rescue will be left unattended and running, period," Pare said.

Officials said it's unclear what the suspect's motive or final destination was.

The ambulance, worth about $200,000, was not damaged.

