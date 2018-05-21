Coca-Cola's new app lets you mix soft drinks on your phone

The folks at Coca-Cola unveiled a new dispenser over the weekend that lets you mix your next soft drink on your smartphone. (Source: Coca-Cola Co.)

(RNN) – Long gone are the days when you just needed a cup and some ice to get a fountain drink.

The folks at Coca-Cola unveiled a new fountain dispenser over the weekend that lets you play soft drink mix master. All you need is a smartphone and the Freestyle mobile app.

It works with the company’s new Freestyle dispensers, which are already popular at fast food restaurants and movie theaters. It offers nearly 200 drink combinations.

“The unit, which will be available nationally in 2019, features a 24-inch, high-definition touchscreen and Bluetooth connectivity, which lets fans connect to the Freestyle mobile app when they enter an outlet with a machine and cue up their favorite beverage or create a new mix,” Coca-Cola said in a statement.

What’s next? Coke’s working on an app that lets you drink soda from your smartphone.

But that’s probably just a rumor.

