Manhunt underway for suspected killer of Baltimore County officer

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD (WJZ/CNN) – Authorities are searching for a suspect after a Baltimore County police officer was killed Monday afternoon.

Police said the officer was killed in a residential neighborhood after responding to a suspicious vehicle, and that she may have stumbled upon a burglary in progress.

Authorities said they are not yet sure if the officer was shot or hit by a vehicle, and her cause of death will not be determined until an autopsy is performed.

The officer, who would have been a four-year veteran in July, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m.

Gov. Larry Hogan offered his condolences to the Baltimore County Police Department.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Baltimore County Police Officer after she was shot in the line of duty today. Our prayers go out to this brave officer's family, @BACOPoliceFire, and the Baltimore County community. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 21, 2018

Police are collecting evidence and searching for at least one armed suspect.

