Carlisle Local Schools teacher on leave pending sexual assault investigation

A Carlisle Local Schools teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending a sexual assault investigation, school officials say.

The teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old at their home on May 16.

The teacher has not yet been charged. No arrests have been made.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave pending a police investigation, according to Superintendent of Schools Larry Hook.

The 19-year-old told FOX19 NOW she felt comfortable telling her story.

"I called (the teacher) just to go over there and chat with him about my personal life," she said.

She said they talked for about 10 to 15 minutes in the teacher's living room on the couch. She claims as the conversation was ending, he became aggressive and held her down.

"I was screaming, yelling, 'Stop -- don't touch me, don't touch me.' He kept doing it. He finally left me up after that," she said.

The 19-year-old says she was raped before the teacher let her up.

She did not call the police right away. She said she called her mom and then they went to the hospital where she says they administered a rape kit.

"I don't want this to happen to anyone," said the 19-year-old. "Carlisle needs to know about it. Carlisle needs to know about it now."

