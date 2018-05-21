Norwood police searching for community garden thieves

Norwood police are searching for two people accusing of stealing plant containers from the Community Garden on Williams Avenue. (WXIX)

Norwood police are searching for two people accusing of stealing plant containers from the Community Garden on Williams Avenue.

The crooks are described as two women who dumped out big planters Monday morning before getting away with the pots.

The community garden was created five years ago after a home was torn down and Jeanne Sickinger approached the city with the idea of planting a community garden.

“It’s grown every single year since then,” said Sickinger.

Sickinger says the theft isn’t a big deal, it’s just disappointing more than anything.

“Everyone was just kind of bummed out because everyone was surprised. A local would not do it. We’re surprised someone came into our community and did this to us,” she said.

The garden is more than just a hobby for Sickinger. It’s a labor of love.

“I see more people and families being involved and I love that, that's what I always envisioned," she said.

Sickinger is planning a regular summer farmer’s market where donations for the garden will be accepted. For information about garden happenings, click here.

