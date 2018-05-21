16 horses die, 13 saved in huge Canadian barn fire

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...Full Story >
A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.
Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, has died at his home in Maine.
The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.
