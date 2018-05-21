Dozens of firefighters called to blaze at Superior Linen in Walnut Hills

Dozens of firefighters responded to a fire Monday night in Walnut Hills. (WXIX)

Dozens of firefighters responded to a fire Monday night in Walnut Hills. (WXIX)

Dozens of firefighters responded to a four-alarm fire Monday night in Walnut Hills.

The fire is at Superior Linen and Apparel on Wayne Street near McMillan.

Officials say about 60 firefighters were called to help fight the blaze.

At one point, officials said 60 to 70 percent of the building was involved in the fire.

FOX19 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.