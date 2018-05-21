Discovery of missing WW2 plane gives family closure - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Discovery of missing WW2 plane gives family closure

A family in Nebraska is celebrating the discovery of a plane that crashed in World War II, killing one of their relatives. (Source: KNOP/CNN) A family in Nebraska is celebrating the discovery of a plane that crashed in World War II, killing one of their relatives. (Source: KNOP/CNN)

HERSHEY, NE (KNOP/CNN) – A family in Nebraska is getting closure on a relative they lost in World War II.

He died in a plane crash in the Pacific, but it was unclear where exactly the aircraft and his remains were – until recently.

Pictures are the only memories Jake McFadden has of his Uncle Joe.

His uncle's B-24 went down in the Pacific during the war, with all crewmen listed as having been killed in action.

It's been 74 years of unanswered questions.

"They never did receive any remains or anything," McFadden said.

But McFadden received some news in April – an email about his uncle's lost plane.

"At first I thought, 'What kind of hoax could it be?'" McFadden said.

But it wasn't a hoax. The nonprofit organization "Project Recover" had found his uncle's plane in New Guinea, and had begun contacting relatives of those aboard.

"From there it's just been a remarkable thing to research and find more stuff out and everything," McFadden said.

Project Recover plans to release a video of the plane in the coming days.

Copyright 2018 KNOP via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-05-22 04:02:49 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    Full Story >

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

    Full Story >

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-05-22 04:02:33 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    Full Story >

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    Full Story >

  • Artist Robert Indiana, known for 'LOVE' series, dies at 89

    Artist Robert Indiana, known for 'LOVE' series, dies at 89

    Monday, May 21 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:12:35 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 03:54:11 GMT
    Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series – including the shown sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza in Philadelphia – died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series – including the shown sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza in Philadelphia – died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series – including the shown sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza in Philadelphia – died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series – including the shown sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza in Philadelphia – died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, has died at his home in Maine.

    Full Story >

    Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, has died at his home in Maine.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly