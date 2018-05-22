Teachers, battle for Congress highlight Kentucky primaries

By ADAM BEAM and BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky voters head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections that will decide a suddenly testy Democratic primary for a congressional seat. Results also will signal the influence of teachers in statehouse races.

The crowded Democratic contest in the 6th Congressional District pits front-runners stressing their backgrounds. Jim Gray promotes his experience as a successful businessman and Lexington's mayor. Amy McGrath touts her career as a combat-tested fighter pilot.

The winner of the six-candidate primary will almost certainly challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, who is expected to breeze to the GOP nomination against challenger Chuck Eddy. Barr is seeking a fourth term in a district stretching from bluegrass counties around Lexington to the Appalachian foothills.

Campaigns for the state legislature and even courthouse positions are creating plenty of noise, too.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.