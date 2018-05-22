New York Stock Exchange names first female leader

A corrections sergeant with the Butler County Sheriff's Office died early Tuesday, just over a week after she was critically hurt in an off-duty motorcycle crash, authorities said.Full Story >
A corrections sergeant with the Butler County Sheriff's Office died early Tuesday, just over a week after she was critically hurt in an off-duty motorcycle crash, authorities said.Full Story >
More showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday after strong ones swept through the Tri-State Monday, prompting a tornado warning for parts of Highland and Brown counties.Full Story >
More showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday after strong ones swept through the Tri-State Monday, prompting a tornado warning for parts of Highland and Brown counties.Full Story >
Norwood police are searching for two people accusing of stealing plant containers from the Community Garden on Williams Avenue.Full Story >
Norwood police are searching for two people accusing of stealing plant containers from the Community Garden on Williams Avenue.Full Story >
An outspoken local sheriff is calling for metal detectors in schools to try to prevent mass shootings.Full Story >
An outspoken local sheriff is calling for metal detectors in schools to try to prevent mass shootings.Full Story >
Gas prices may be putting the breaks on Memorial Day weekend plans.Full Story >
Gas prices may be putting the breaks on Memorial Day weekend plans.Full Story >
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassFull Story >
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassFull Story >
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateFull Story >
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateFull Story >
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaFull Story >
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaFull Story >
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranFull Story >
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranFull Story >
President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the jobFull Story >
President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the jobFull Story >
Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big IslandFull Story >
Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big IslandFull Story >
In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'Full Story >
In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'Full Story >
Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing wearyFull Story >
Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing wearyFull Story >
Texas school gunman blasted through classroom door, lingered for nearly 30 minutesFull Story >
Texas school gunman blasted through classroom door, lingered for nearly 30 minutesFull Story >
Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.Full Story >
Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.Full Story >