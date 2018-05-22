Ohio inmate claims innocence in slaying of 3, wants retrial

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio inmate who has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 slaying of three people is asking the U.S. Supreme Court for a new trial based on evidence never heard by a jury.

Lawyers for prisoner Kevin Keith say the personnel file of a state forensics investigator who worked on his case contains allegations she had a habit of providing police departments answers they wanted in cases.

Attorneys for Keith, who is black, also say the file shows the investigator used racial slurs against co-workers.

The 54-year-old Keith is serving a life sentence for killing two women and a 4-year-old girl in what prosecutors said was retaliation for his arrest in a drug sweep.

Prosecutors say there's no evidence the file would have made a difference at trial.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.