Ohio inmate claims innocence in slaying of 3, wants retrial

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio inmate who has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 slaying of three people is asking the U.S. Supreme Court for a new trial based on evidence never heard by a jury.
Lawyers for prisoner Kevin Keith say the personnel file of a state forensics investigator who worked on his case contains allegations she had a habit of providing police departments answers they wanted in cases.
Attorneys for Keith, who is black, also say the file shows the investigator used racial slurs against co-workers.
The 54-year-old Keith is serving a life sentence for killing two women and a 4-year-old girl in what prosecutors said was retaliation for his arrest in a drug sweep.
Prosecutors say there's no evidence the file would have made a difference at trial.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
