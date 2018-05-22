Ohio students to test wits against cybersecurity attackers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A central Ohio university is hosting an event that will test students' skills at defending against cyberattacks.
The daylong capture-the-flag event Tuesday at Franklin University will allow high school and college students to work to solve a series of real-world scenarios to test their knowledge and technical skills. Teams can retrieve virtual flags by successfully solving challenges and top finishers will receive special recognition.
The event is part of Cyber Range, a learning and teaching tool made available through the Ohio Cyber Collaboration Committee, or OC3. The committee coordinates Ohio's efforts to strengthen cybersecurity.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Dozens of firefighters responded to a four-alarm fire Monday in Walnut Hills.Full Story >
Dozens of firefighters responded to a four-alarm fire Monday in Walnut Hills.Full Story >
Strong thunderstorms swept through the Tri-State on Monday, at one point prompting a tornado warning for parts of Highland and Brown counties.Full Story >
Strong thunderstorms swept through the Tri-State on Monday, at one point prompting a tornado warning for parts of Highland and Brown counties.Full Story >
A bold thief was recently caught on camera stealing from a donation jar for a toddler recently diagnosed with diabetes.Full Story >
A bold thief was recently caught on camera stealing from a donation jar for a toddler recently diagnosed with diabetes.Full Story >
Norwood police are searching for two people accusing of stealing plant containers from the Community Garden on Williams Avenue.Full Story >
Norwood police are searching for two people accusing of stealing plant containers from the Community Garden on Williams Avenue.Full Story >
A Carlisle Local Schools teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending a sexual assault investigation, school officials say.Full Story >
A Carlisle Local Schools teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending a sexual assault investigation, school officials say.Full Story >