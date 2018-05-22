Memorial in Ohio Statehouse honors company losses in Iraq

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A memorial paying tribute to a central Ohio-based Marine reserve company that lost 22 Marines and a Navy Corpsman in Iraq in 2005 once again can be viewed at Ohio's Statehouse.
Display of "The Eyes of Freedom " honoring the members of the Columbus-based Lima Company continues Tuesday through Sunday in the Statehouse rotunda. The exhibit first displayed at the Statehouse in 2008 has been viewed at more than 270 events nationwide. Fifteen of the 23 who died were from Ohio.
The memorial includes paintings, names, statistics and boots of those killed. Columbus artist Anita Miller created life-sized paintings of each of fallen service member.
A newly unveiled bronze sculpture by Miller, "Silent Battle," brings attention to suicides by veterans and other issues related to post-traumatic stress.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Dozens of firefighters responded to a four-alarm fire Monday in Walnut Hills.Full Story >
Dozens of firefighters responded to a four-alarm fire Monday in Walnut Hills.Full Story >
Strong thunderstorms swept through the Tri-State on Monday, at one point prompting a tornado warning for parts of Highland and Brown counties.Full Story >
Strong thunderstorms swept through the Tri-State on Monday, at one point prompting a tornado warning for parts of Highland and Brown counties.Full Story >
A bold thief was recently caught on camera stealing from a donation jar for a toddler recently diagnosed with diabetes.Full Story >
A bold thief was recently caught on camera stealing from a donation jar for a toddler recently diagnosed with diabetes.Full Story >
Norwood police are searching for two people accusing of stealing plant containers from the Community Garden on Williams Avenue.Full Story >
Norwood police are searching for two people accusing of stealing plant containers from the Community Garden on Williams Avenue.Full Story >
A Carlisle Local Schools teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending a sexual assault investigation, school officials say.Full Story >
A Carlisle Local Schools teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending a sexual assault investigation, school officials say.Full Story >