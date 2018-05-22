Ohio police identify armed man fatally shot in SWAT standoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Columbus police have identified the central Ohio man who was fatally shot by SWAT officers after they say he made a "threatening gesture" with a handgun during a weekend standoff.

Police say 30-year-old Corey Cordova was a Columbus resident.

Police say he was shot early Sunday morning in a neighborhood on the city's west side, near downtown.

Officers had responded to reports late Saturday night about a man firing shots into the ground. Police say the man ran into a house and SWAT officers and a hostage team tried to negotiate with him in a standoff that lasted more than an hour.

Police haven't publicly identified the officers involved in the shooting.

