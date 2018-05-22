Mass school shootings mostly happening in small-town America

The killing of eight students and two teachers last week at Santa Fe High School prompted the governor to call a series of roundtable discussions on school safety, starting Tuesday in Austin.Full Story >
A GoFundMe for William Tisdale that had raised about $1,200 in two months surged to more than $50,000 in the wake of Cynthia Tisdale's killing in the Texas school shooting.Full Story >
The Houston Texans confirmed J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of the 10 people killed Friday.Full Story >
A community is in mourning after a gunman killed 10 people and injured 10 others at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday, May 18.Full Story >
Look no farther than small-town and suburban America to know where mass school shootings are most likely to occur.Full Story >
President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the jobFull Story >
Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big IslandFull Story >
In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'Full Story >
Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing wearyFull Story >
Texas school gunman blasted through classroom door, lingered for nearly 30 minutesFull Story >
Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.Full Story >
Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film FestivalFull Story >
Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in TexasFull Story >
AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years agoFull Story >
