Voters choose nominees in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas

By BILL BARROW
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - Voters in four states are casting ballots Tuesday as the 2018 midterm elections take shape.
Primaries are set in Arkansas, Georgia and Kentucky while voters in Texas settle several primary runoffs from their first round of voting in March.
In Texas, voters will settle an all-female congressional runoff between liberal activist Laura Moser and Houston attorney Lizzie Fletcher in a Houston-area House race. The winner will face Republican congressman John Culberson in the fall.
In Georgia, Democrats will tap either Stacey Abrams or Stacey Evans as the state's first female nominee for governor from either major party. Republican candidate Casey Cagle, Georgia's lieutenant governor, hopes to win enough support to avoid a runoff. Challenging Cagle are Secretary of State Brian Kemp and state Sen. Michael Williams.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
