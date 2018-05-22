Sleeping 3-year-old killed in MI drive-by shooting - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Sleeping 3-year-old killed in MI drive-by shooting

The shooter remains at large, and no description of them has been released. (Source: Family photos/WDIV/CNN) The shooter remains at large, and no description of them has been released. (Source: Family photos/WDIV/CNN)

RIVER ROGUE, MI (WDIV/CNN) – A 3-year-old boy in Michigan succumbed to his injuries Monday after he was shot in the head while sleeping in his home over the weekend.

The family of 3-year-old Jamar Lee Quinn Jr. is demanding answers following the boy’s death.

"I just want my baby to have justice. I want people to tell me why,” said the boy’s mother, Danielle Davis. "Why did you shoot my baby in his head?"

Jamar was sleeping early Sunday morning when police say someone shot at the back of his River Rouge, MI, home in a drive-by shooting.

The boy’s mother says the home was shot at repeatedly. One bullet entered the home and struck the 3-year-old in the head.

"He's suffering. He's just laying there... and that's sad... That's my baby!" Davis said.

Jamar was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He died late Monday morning.

The shooter remains at large, and no description of them has been released.

Davis says about a week ago, someone shot up the front of the house, shattering a window, and Monday, the home was firebombed.

It’s unknown if these crimes were committed by the same person.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WDIV, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.

