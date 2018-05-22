Passenger killed as crash vaults truck into balcony - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Passenger killed as crash vaults truck into balcony

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a speeding truck was vaulted into a balcony at a Cincinnati apartment building after slamming into two parked cars in a crash that left one man dead.

Police believe the 26-year-old driver was going too fast and lost control as he slammed on the brakes at a red light Monday morning. The vehicle went off the road, hit the parked cars and went airborne. The front end of the truck came to rest on a balcony raised several feet off the ground.

The driver's father, 47-year-old Kevin Hughes, was killed in the crash. The driver was also hospitalized. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

No one in the apartment building was hurt.

