Passenger killed as crash vaults truck into balcony

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a speeding truck was vaulted into a balcony at a Cincinnati apartment building after slamming into two parked cars in a crash that left one man dead.
Police believe the 26-year-old driver was going too fast and lost control as he slammed on the brakes at a red light Monday morning. The vehicle went off the road, hit the parked cars and went airborne. The front end of the truck came to rest on a balcony raised several feet off the ground.
The driver's father, 47-year-old Kevin Hughes, was killed in the crash. The driver was also hospitalized. Neither was wearing a seat belt.
No one in the apartment building was hurt.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Dozens of firefighters responded to a four-alarm fire Monday in Walnut Hills.Full Story >
Dozens of firefighters responded to a four-alarm fire Monday in Walnut Hills.Full Story >
Strong thunderstorms swept through the Tri-State on Monday, at one point prompting a tornado warning for parts of Highland and Brown counties.Full Story >
Strong thunderstorms swept through the Tri-State on Monday, at one point prompting a tornado warning for parts of Highland and Brown counties.Full Story >
A bold thief was recently caught on camera stealing from a donation jar for a toddler recently diagnosed with diabetes.Full Story >
A bold thief was recently caught on camera stealing from a donation jar for a toddler recently diagnosed with diabetes.Full Story >
Norwood police are searching for two people accusing of stealing plant containers from the Community Garden on Williams Avenue.Full Story >
Norwood police are searching for two people accusing of stealing plant containers from the Community Garden on Williams Avenue.Full Story >
A Carlisle Local Schools teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending a sexual assault investigation, school officials say.Full Story >
A Carlisle Local Schools teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending a sexual assault investigation, school officials say.Full Story >