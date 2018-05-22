Pipe leak has Kentucky city without running water for days

CORINTH, Ky. (AP) - A city in Kentucky has gone three days without fully running water because of a leak in its pipes.
Residents in Corinth tell news outlets they started noticing their water had low pressure Friday, and that it was completely gone Saturday morning. City officials tell WCPO-TV crews had not found the leak Monday night.
The city's water manager tells WKRC-TV crews have been trying to find the leak since Saturday morning and there are 945 gallons (3,580 liters) spilling a minute. Magistrate Jacqalynn Riley said Sunday afternoon the search has been narrowed to an area surrounding a road.
The city's water district has been able to turn lines on so most among its roughly 200 residents will have at least a trickle. They are asked to boil water before consuming.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
