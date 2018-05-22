High gas prices ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Gas prices may be putting the breaks on Memorial Day weekend plans.

Gas has been on the rise since the start of the year but it jumped 12 cents in just the last two weeks, AAA says.

The national average sits at $2.93 per gallon.

Ohio and Kentucky are 8 cents under the average at $2.85. Indiana is the most expensive in the area, well above the national average at $2.99 per gallon.



AAA says this is the highest price going into Memorial Day weekend in four years.

If you're filling up in the coming days, you can check with a gas price monitoring website or app beforehand to find the cheapest pumps near you.



