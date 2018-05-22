High gas prices ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Police believe jealousy on the part of the groom’s ex-wife may have motivated the shooting.Full Story >
Police believe jealousy on the part of the groom’s ex-wife may have motivated the shooting.Full Story >
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.Full Story >
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.Full Story >
Two parents have had enough of their adult son living rent-free at their home, and have taken him to court.Full Story >
Two parents have had enough of their adult son living rent-free at their home, and have taken him to court.Full Story >
A top Trump fundraiser and a senior adviser to a UAE crown prince ran a secretive campaign, trading lobbying against Qatar for defense contracts from Gulf countries.Full Story >
A top Trump fundraiser and a senior adviser to a UAE crown prince ran a secretive campaign, trading lobbying against Qatar for defense contracts from Gulf countries.Full Story >
Adding high fat cream and butter to her morning coffee is a ritual for Stephanie Rice.Full Story >
Adding high fat cream and butter to her morning coffee is a ritual for Stephanie Rice.Full Story >