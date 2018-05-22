NWS: Storm damage survey may be needed in Brown County

Did a tornado or straight-line winds strike part of Brown County when strong storms and winds roared through Monday night?

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Wilmington said early Tuesday they received reports overnight that trees and large limbs were down and there was also debris two miles northeast of Mt. Orab.

They said they may send a crew to the area later Tuesday to conduct a damage survey so they can determine if a tornado or straight-line winds are behind it.

"A damage survey may be needed on Tuesday for the damage near Mount Orab in Brown County," reads a Public Information Statement from 12:35 a.m.

"The severe weather event that occurred Monday evening in Brown County, just north of Mount Orab, is being reviewed to determine the possible need for a storm damage survey. No definitive plans have been made at this time.

"Another Pubic Information Statement will be issued if a Storm Damage Survey is scheduled. If you have observed any weather-related damage, please report it to the National Weather Service via severe weather reporting methods or by calling: 513-383-0031."

