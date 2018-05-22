5 rescued from Evanston house fire - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

5 rescued from Evanston house fire

By Robert Guaderrama, Reporter
By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
EVANSTON, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati firefighters rescued a grandmother and her four grandchildren from a porch roof at an Evanston house fire Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The woman and one of the children suffered minor smoke inhalation and were taken to hospitals, they said.

The family scrambled out a second-story window onto the porch roof to escape flames at their Dauner Avenue home about 5 a.m., according to the district fire chief at the scene.

Crews quickly put out the blaze while other firefighters rescued the family.

The cause of the fire, which started somewhere on the second floor, remains under investigation, fire officials said.

Damage was set at $10,000.

