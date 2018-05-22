Crash causes delays on Cut-in-the-Hill

A crash is causing major delays on your morning commute in northern Kentucky.

The right lane was blocked on northbound Interstate 71/75 at Kyles Lane long the Cut-in-the-Hill for more than 30 minutes earlier this morning, doubling the drive time, according to www.ohgo.com.

Now traffic is backed up to the Buttermilk Pike exit.

The accident involved a single vehicle just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

No injuries were reported.

In other travel issues impacting your commute, a downed tree is blocking Kellogg Avenue between Renstar Avenue and Apple Hill Road.

