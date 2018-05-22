Butler County corrections sergeant dies after 3-wheel motorcycle crash

A corrections sergeant with the Butler County Sheriff's Office has died, just over a week after she was critically hurt in an off-duty three-wheel motorcycle crash, authorities said.

Carol Seals was pronounced dead early Tuesday at Kettering Medical Center, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson and Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

"It's just a sad situation all the way around," Simpson said.

Seals was flown to the hospital in a medical helicopter after suffering severe head injuries May 12 outside her daughter's Jefferson Township house, Simpson said Monday.

Seals was learning to navigate her recently-purchased Can-Am motorcycle when she came out of the driveway, crossed Gettysburg Darke Road and struck the wall of a cement block barn, he said. She was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet.

Seals was flown in a medical helicopter to Kettering Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition ever since, according to Simpson.

She began working for the Butler County Sheriff's Office in 2005, according to Jones. He said he went to the hospital to see her and her family Sunday night.

Seals previously worked for the Fairfield Police Department, and her daughter now works for Simpson as a transport bailiff for the court.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.