Fiat Chrysler recalls thousands of Jeep Cherokees - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Fiat Chrysler recalls thousands of Jeep Cherokees

2018 Jeep Cherokee (Source: Jeep) 2018 Jeep Cherokee (Source: Jeep)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 51,000 2018 Jeep Cherokees.

The company is recalling the vehicles due to a potential problem with fuel lines. 

The fuel lines could leak, causing a fire.

The recall affects models with a 2.4-liter engine. 

Dealerships are correcting the problem.

