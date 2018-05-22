Police looking for missing man with PTSD, depression

Cincinnati police are looking for Timothy Henson who suffers from PTSD and depression

Cincinnati police put out a critical missing adult alert for a man with PTSD and depression Tuesday morning.

Police say they're looking for Timothy Henson.

Henson was last seen in Stanbery Park in Mt. Washington, the Mt. Washington Welcome and Information Station says.

The group says Henson has threatened to harm himself.

Henson is described as being 6 feet in height with short blonde hair, blue eyes, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a teal blue t-shirt with black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati Police.