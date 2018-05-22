Slain student's family sues prison agency, halfway house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The family of a slain Ohio State University Student has sued Ohio's prison agency and a residential facility where her killer lived claiming they didn't adequately supervise him.
The lawsuit filed Monday by the family of Reagan Tokes with the Ohio Court of Claims seeks damages from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and NISRE Inc., a private company that operates the facility where 29-year-old Brian Golsby lived after completing a six-year sentence for attempted rape.
The 21-year-old Tokes' body was found in a Grove City park near Columbus in February 2017.
Golsby was sentenced to multiple life sentences in March after a jury found him guilty of aggravated murder, rape and kidnapping.
A department of correction spokeswoman declined to comment about the suit. Messages were left with NISRE.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
