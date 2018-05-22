Police looking attempted vehicle thief in Walnut Hills

Cincinnati police are looking for a man who attempted to break into multiple vehicles in Walnut Hills early Sunday morning (Cincinnati Police)

Cincinnati police are investigating an attempted vehicle theft.

District 4 police say around 3:20 a.m. Sunday a person was seen on video walking in the 2100 block of Fulton Avenue in Walnut Hills trying to open the doors of multiple vehicles.

The suspect is a man between the ages of 20 to 30, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, polie say.

The man was wearing a dark colored baseball hat, white t-shirt with a dark tank top over it, dark nylon style pants with two white stripes on the side, and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.