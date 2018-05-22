Epic fox vs. rabbit vs. eagle battle caught on camera

A fox and eagle faced off in Washington state over a nice, juicy rabbit. (Source: Pixabay, file)

SAN JUAN ISLAND, WA (RNN) - Sometimes, the most brutal matches don't require pay-per-view.

A nature photographer caught the fracas off the coast of Washington.

A bald eagle tried stealing a rabbit from a fox at San Juan Island National Historical Park, but the fox wasn't about to let his meal get away so easily.

The confrontation went airborne before the fox came plummeting back to earth and the eagle flew away, KING reported.

Photographer Kevin Ebi captured the whole brouhaha on video.

