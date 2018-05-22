Epic fox vs. rabbit vs. eagle battle caught on camera - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Epic fox vs. rabbit vs. eagle battle caught on camera

A fox and eagle faced off in Washington state over a nice, juicy rabbit. (Source: Pixabay, file) A fox and eagle faced off in Washington state over a nice, juicy rabbit. (Source: Pixabay, file)

SAN JUAN ISLAND, WA (RNN) - Sometimes, the most brutal matches don't require pay-per-view.

A nature photographer caught the fracas off the coast of Washington. 

A bald eagle tried stealing a rabbit from a fox at San Juan Island National Historical Park, but the fox wasn't about to let his meal get away so easily.

The confrontation went airborne before the fox came plummeting back to earth and the eagle flew away, KING reported.

Photographer Kevin Ebi captured the whole brouhaha on video.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • AnimalsMore>>

  • Epic fox vs. rabbit vs. eagle battle caught on camera

    Epic fox vs. rabbit vs. eagle battle caught on camera

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-05-22 13:54:39 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:33:04 GMT
    Fox or eagle: Who ya got? (Source: Pixabay, file)Fox or eagle: Who ya got? (Source: Pixabay, file)

    A bald eagle tried stealing a rabbit from a fox at San Juan Island National Historical Park, but the fox wasn't about to let his meal get away so easily. 

    Full Story >

    A bald eagle tried stealing a rabbit from a fox at San Juan Island National Historical Park, but the fox wasn't about to let his meal get away so easily. 

    Full Story >

  • Roo-ting out trouble: Rogue S Carolina kangaroo nabbed again

    Roo-ting out trouble: Rogue S Carolina kangaroo nabbed again

    Friday, May 18 2018 7:50 AM EDT2018-05-18 11:50:19 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-05-22 13:56:45 GMT
    South Carolina's most talented escape artist may be a kangaroo.Full Story >
    South Carolina's most talented escape artist may be a kangaroo.Full Story >

  • Interior moves to lift restrictions on hunting bears, wolves

    Interior moves to lift restrictions on hunting bears, wolves

    Monday, May 21 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-05-21 21:52:24 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-05-22 12:44:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File). FILE - In this July 4, 2013, file photo, a brown bear walks to a sandbar to eat a salmon it had just caught at Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park and Preserve, Alaska. The Trump administration is moving to reverse Obam...(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File). FILE - In this July 4, 2013, file photo, a brown bear walks to a sandbar to eat a salmon it had just caught at Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park and Preserve, Alaska. The Trump administration is moving to reverse Obam...
    The Trump administration is moving to reverse Obama-era rules barring hunters on some public lands in Alaska from baiting bears with bacon and doughnuts and using spotlights to shoot mother bears and their cubs...Full Story >
    The Trump administration is moving to reverse Obama-era rules barring hunters on some public lands in Alaska from baiting bears with bacon and doughnuts and using spotlights to shoot mother bears and their cubs hibernating in dens.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly