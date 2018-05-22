Cincinnati-style chili on a Wahlburger? Donnie is a fan

Donnie Wahlberg said he's happy to see the Downtown Business District growing since his first visit in 1989 (FOX19 NOW)

Donnie Wahlberg stopped by Cincinnati's Wahlburgers to tour the restaurant and talk all things Cincinnnati (FOX19 NOW)

Donnie Wahlberg spoke about Fiona, Graeters, the Cincinnati Reds, the Cincinnati Bengals, and bringing Cincinnati style chili to the burger joint (FOX19 NOW)

Cincinnati-style chili on a Wahlburger? If it's up to Donnie Wahlberg, it'll happen.

The New Kid On The Block, TV actor, and restauranteur stopped by his family's namesake burger joint in Cincinnati Monday afternoon.

Cincinnati's Wahlburgers, located on Sixth Street downtown, opened in January and featured a visit from Mark Wahlberg.

Donnie is currently trying to visit every Wahlburgers location by the end of the summer.

During his stop in the Queen City, Wahlberg covered his bases on all things Cincinnati: Fiona, Cincinnati sports, Graeters, and Cincinnati-style chili.

It wouldn't be a stop in Cincinnati without everyone's favorite diva hippo making a cameo.

"Fiona the hippo that's great! But hippos need food and I suggest we bring her some Wahlburgers." Wahlberg said.

Wahlberg then conceded that feeding a hippo a burger may be frowned upon and agreed that lettuce was probably the safest option.

The celebrity also said that he makes sure to indulge in 'cartons and cartons' of Graeter's every time he visits the city even though he's lactose intolerant, adding that it's 'worth it.'

We can't disagree with him there. Who can resist the Queen City's local sweet treat?

Though Wahlberg was adamant about his love for Cincinnati, I wouldn't expect to see him at any Reds or Bengals games. He lightheartedly described the teams as 'meh' adding that they 'weren't very good.'

Someone should invite him to an FC Cincinnati game.

When it comes to the famous Cincinnati-style chili, Wahlberg was a fan of the idea to add it to their menu.

"We have chili. But now we are going to replace it with Cincinnati chili in Cincinnati. Done! It's done! Decision made. No credit, just putting the hammer down." Wahlberg said.

We will be anxiously waiting to see if his comments were lighthearted jokes or a plan for a mouthwatering future.

The musician also took the opportunity to poke fun at his brothers Paul and Mark while promoting his burger, which he says is the best.

"With Mark you get the 'I'm healthy! Turkey burger!' with Paul you get the 'Oh it's our little family burger!' with Donnie you get the spice!" Wahlberg said, adding that he was his mom's favorite and his burger is the best.

Wahlberg said he was happy to see the Downtown Business District growing on his most tour of the restaurant, noting how much the city had grown since one of his fist visits.

"The first time I really remember spending time in Cincinnati was 1989. New Kids on the Block was on tour. We were staying downtown and we went to get some food and there was nothing. There was really nothing happening downtown. There was a Subway and that was it." said Wahlberg, "to come back now and to see how alive it is and how busy it is. All the different businesses. It's really rejuvinated. To not only witness that, but to be a part of it, that's a pretty cool feeling."

MORE: The Cincinnati Wahlburgers location is open for business

The chain was founded in 2011 by Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg, celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie, as well as other investors. It now has nearly 30 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

MORE: Mark Wahlberg tweets he's bringing a Wahlburgers restaurant to the Queen City

Stop back by any time, Donnie. We are sure Fiona would love a visit and a taste of that Wahlburger lettuce.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.