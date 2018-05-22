The Latest: Houses says lawmakers couldn't make speaker vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on the election of a new Ohio House speaker (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

A House spokesman says Tuesday's session was canceled because not enough lawmakers were available to vote on a successor to former Speaker Cliff Rosenberger.

Spokesman Brad Miller dismissed the idea that a Democratic challenge was behind the decision. However, it wasn't immediately clear whether that, or even a lack of votes for a prevailing speaker candidate, could be playing a role.

Democrats challenged Tuesday's session as improper. The date was added by the chamber's acting leader, President Pro Tem Kirk Schuring. House rules say only the speaker can add a day to the calendar.

Last week, Republicans reached an impasse on picking a successor to Rosenberger, who resigned in April amid FBI questioning surrounding his activities. Schuring says Rep. Ryan Smith, of Gallia (GAL'-yuh), now has the necessary votes.

9:50 a.m.

The Ohio House has canceled a session where lawmakers were set to elect a replacement for former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger.

A notice gave no explanation for the decision not to go forward Tuesday with electing Rosenberger's successor. The Republican resigned in April amid questioning about his activities by the FBI. He says all of his actions were legal.

Democrats had challenged Tuesday's session as improper. The date was added by the chamber's acting leader, President Pro Tem Kirk Schuring, and House rules say only the speaker can add a day to the calendar.

Sessions are still on for Wednesday and Thursday. Those days were on the calendar before Rosenberger left.

A spokesman has said state Rep. Ryan Smith, a Gallia (GAL'-yuh) Republican, has the votes to become interim speaker.

12:08 a.m.

Republicans appear poised to elect former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger's hand-picked successor to lead the chamber through the end of the year.

A vote to replace Rosenberger is scheduled for Tuesday. Democrats say the session is improper because it was added by the chamber's acting leader, President Pro Tem Kirk Schuring. House rules say only the speaker can add a day to the calendar.

The rules dispute could add another delay to a process that's already been rocky. Republicans hit an impasse last week when none of the three candidates to fill Rosenberger's unexpired term could secure the 50 votes needed.

A spokesman said Monday that Republican Finance Chairman Ryan Smith now has the necessary support.

Rosenberger resigned last month amid FBI questioning surrounding his lavish lifestyle.

