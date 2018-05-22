Kentucky's credit rating amid fiscal mismanagement, poverty

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - As Kentucky prepares to borrow $281 million on the bond market, one of the country's three major ratings agencies has dropped the state's credit rating to A from A+.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Standard & Poor's cited state government's poor fiscal management and citizens' relative poverty in its Friday decision, which will likely translate to a higher interest rate for taxpayers.
Another ratings agency, Moody's, downgraded Kentucky by one level to an Aa3 rating last year, warning bond investors at the time that the state isn't collecting enough revenue to resolve its burgeoning public pension debt.
S&P noted in a release that it doesn't plan to raise Kentucky's ratings within the next two years.
Gov. Matt Bevin's spokesman Woody Maglinger says the state has work to do.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An outspoken local sheriff is calling for metal detectors in schools to try to prevent mass shootings.Full Story >
An outspoken local sheriff is calling for metal detectors in schools to try to prevent mass shootings.Full Story >
They confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down north of Mount Orab and was on the ground for approximately one mile.Full Story >
They confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down north of Mount Orab and was on the ground for approximately one mile.Full Story >
The federal government is beginning a $250 million cleanup of a contaminated 40-acre site in northwestern Ohio.Full Story >
The federal government is beginning a $250 million cleanup of a contaminated 40-acre site in northwestern Ohio.Full Story >
Cincinnati style chili on a Wahlburger? If it's up to Donnie Wahlberg, it'll happen.Full Story >
Cincinnati style chili on a Wahlburger? If it's up to Donnie Wahlberg, it'll happen.Full Story >