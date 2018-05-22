Mom blogs howl over 'Show Dogs' movie, say it teaches kids its OK to let strangers touch them

The blogs said the PG-rated movie teaches children that it’s OK for them to let strangers touch their private parts. (Source: Global Road Entertainment)

(RNN) – A couple of mom blogs are calling for parents to keep their kids away from the new children’s movie “Show Dogs.”

The blogs Macaroni Kid and For Every Mom said the PG-rated movie teaches children that it’s OK for them to let strangers touch their private parts.

The premise of the movie involves a talking police dog named Max and his human partner going undercover at a dog show to rescue a baby panda.

“As part of any dog show, contestants are judged on their abilities and physical attributes,” Terina Maldonado with Macaroni Kid said. “One part, in particular, is the inspection of the dog's private parts.”

Being a tough K-9 cop, Max isn’t cool with that but is told he just must accept it as part of the show dog process, and so he won’t blow his cover. Ultimately, Max gives in.

“During the movie, I kept thinking, ‘This is wrong, it doesn’t need to be in a kid’s movie. Everything else in the movie is good fun except for this,’” Maldonado said in her blog.

Jenny Rapson with For Every Mom also took “Show Dogs” to task.

“How the script and premise for this movie EVER got approved scares the CRAP out of me!” she said. “This is letting a movie of funny cartoon dogs teach our kids that hey, ‘sometimes ya just gotta let someone molest you.’”

The film has been a dog with the critics, scoring 23 percent out of 100 on Rotten Tomatoes.

“’Show Dogs’ may entertain very young viewers, but for anyone else, it threatens the cinematic equivalent of a rolled-up newspaper on the snout,” the Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus said.

