Mom blogs howl over 'Show Dogs' movie, say it teaches kids its OK to let strangers touch them

The blogs said the PG-rated movie teaches children that it’s OK for them to let strangers touch their private parts.Full Story >
Ariana Grande has shared a message with her fans on the anniversary of the bombing at Manchester Arena which killed 22 people.Full Story >
Netflix is getting Presidential.Full Story >
Thanks to Google, YouTube Red is now YouTube Premium. We explain what exactly a YouTube Premium subscription gets you, how much it costs, and break down if it's a good choice for you.Full Story >
New information about the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel indicates that the young superhero's next adventure could pit him against a classic Marvel Comics villain and take him out of New York.Full Story >
