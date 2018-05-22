Police investigate death of woman found in S. Indiana river

NEW PEKIN, Ind. (AP) - State Police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman whose body was found in a southern Indiana river.

A group of men riding all-terrain vehicles found Christina E. Collins' body Saturday in the Blue River near New Pekin, a town about 35 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky.

The (Jasper) Herald reports an autopsy performed Sunday positively identified the body as that of Collins, of New Perkin.

Authorities say the autopsy found no signs of a struggle, drowning or trauma. The cause of death was undetermined, although foul play isn't suspected and toxicology results could take weeks to be completed.

Investigators believe Collins had been dead in the water since last Thursday. Police said a vehicle found parked on the river's banks had been used by Collins.

Information from: The Herald, http://www.dcherald.com

