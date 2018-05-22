KY-Mayors-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press
0 of 286 precincts - 0 percent
Ronnie Bastin 0 - 0 percent
Linda Gorton 0 - 0 percent
Skip Horine 0 - 0 percent
Teresa Isaac 0 - 0 percent
Ike Lawrence 0 - 0 percent
Kevin Stinnett 0 - 0 percent
William Weyman 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 623 precincts - 0 percent
Dave Biggers 0 - 0 percent
Ryan Fenwick 0 - 0 percent
Greg Fischer (i) 0 - 0 percent
Daniel Gillette 0 - 0 percent
Lawrence Williams 0 - 0 percent
0 of 623 precincts - 0 percent
Robert DeVore 0 - 0 percent
Angela Leet 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 05-22-2018 13:50
