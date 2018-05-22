KY-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press
0 of 633 precincts - 0 percent
Alonzo Pennington 0 - 0 percent
Paul Walker 0 - 0 percent
0 of 540 precincts - 0 percent
Hank Linderman 0 - 0 percent
Brian Pedigo 0 - 0 percent
Rane Sessions 0 - 0 percent
Grant Short 0 - 0 percent
0 of 608 precincts - 0 percent
Mike Craven 0 - 0 percent
Vickie Glisson 0 - 0 percent
Rhonda Palazzo 0 - 0 percent
0 of 543 precincts - 0 percent
Seth Hall 0 - 0 percent
Christina Lord 0 - 0 percent
Patti Piatt 0 - 0 percent
0 of 735 precincts - 0 percent
Kenneth Stepp 0 - 0 percent
Scott Sykes 0 - 0 percent
0 of 735 precincts - 0 percent
Hal Rogers (i) 0 - 0 percent
Gerardo Serrano 0 - 0 percent
0 of 627 precincts - 0 percent
Jim Gray 0 - 0 percent
Theodore Green 0 - 0 percent
Daniel Kemph 0 - 0 percent
Amy McGrath 0 - 0 percent
Reggie Thomas 0 - 0 percent
Geoff Young 0 - 0 percent
0 of 627 precincts - 0 percent
Andy Barr (i) 0 - 0 percent
Chuck Eddy 0 - 0 percent
0 of 18 precincts - 0 percent
David Ermold 0 - 0 percent
Elwood Caudill 0 - 0 percent
Nashia Fife 0 - 0 percent
Jamey Jessee 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 05-22-2018 13:50
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cold Spring police are warning people about a new scam going around that can be found in your mailbox.Full Story >
Cold Spring police are warning people about a new scam going around that can be found in your mailbox.Full Story >
A corrections sergeant with the Butler County Sheriff's Office died early Tuesday, just over a week after she was critically hurt in an off-duty motorcycle crash, authorities said.Full Story >
A corrections sergeant with the Butler County Sheriff's Office died early Tuesday, just over a week after she was critically hurt in an off-duty motorcycle crash, authorities said.Full Story >
An outspoken local sheriff is calling for metal detectors in schools to try to prevent mass shootings.Full Story >
An outspoken local sheriff is calling for metal detectors in schools to try to prevent mass shootings.Full Story >