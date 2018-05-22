KY-GOP-StSen-Contested

By The Associated Press
0 of 103 precincts - 0 percent
Matt Castlen 0 - 0 percent
Dianne Mackey 0 - 0 percent
0 of 82 precincts - 0 percent
Ernie Harris (i) 0 - 0 percent
Alex White 0 - 0 percent
0 of 88 precincts - 0 percent
Darrell Traughber 0 - 0 percent
Mike Wilson (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 91 precincts - 0 percent
Julie Adams (i) 0 - 0 percent
Sheeba Jolly 0 - 0 percent
0 of 82 precincts - 0 percent
Paul Ham 0 - 0 percent
Dan Seum (i) 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 05-22-2018 13:40
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
