KY-GOP-StSen-Contested

By The Associated Press



District 8

0 of 103 precincts - 0 percent

Matt Castlen 0 - 0 percent

Dianne Mackey 0 - 0 percent

District 26

0 of 82 precincts - 0 percent

Ernie Harris (i) 0 - 0 percent

Alex White 0 - 0 percent

District 32

0 of 88 precincts - 0 percent

Darrell Traughber 0 - 0 percent

Mike Wilson (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 36

0 of 91 precincts - 0 percent

Julie Adams (i) 0 - 0 percent

Sheeba Jolly 0 - 0 percent

District 38

0 of 82 precincts - 0 percent

Paul Ham 0 - 0 percent

Dan Seum (i) 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 05-22-2018 13:40

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.