KY-Dem-House-Contested

By The Associated Press
0 of 633 precincts - 0 percent
Alonzo Pennington 0 - 0 percent
Paul Walker 0 - 0 percent
0 of 540 precincts - 0 percent
Hank Linderman 0 - 0 percent
Brian Pedigo 0 - 0 percent
Rane Sessions 0 - 0 percent
Grant Short 0 - 0 percent
0 of 543 precincts - 0 percent
Seth Hall 0 - 0 percent
Christina Lord 0 - 0 percent
Patti Piatt 0 - 0 percent
0 of 735 precincts - 0 percent
Kenneth Stepp 0 - 0 percent
Scott Sykes 0 - 0 percent
0 of 627 precincts - 0 percent
Jim Gray 0 - 0 percent
Theodore Green 0 - 0 percent
Daniel Kemph 0 - 0 percent
Amy McGrath 0 - 0 percent
Reggie Thomas 0 - 0 percent
Geoff Young 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 05-22-2018 13:40
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State until 9 p.m.Full Story >
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State until 9 p.m.Full Story >
Cold Spring police are warning people about a new scam going around that can be found in your mailbox.Full Story >
Cold Spring police are warning people about a new scam going around that can be found in your mailbox.Full Story >
A corrections sergeant with the Butler County Sheriff's Office died early Tuesday, just over a week after she was critically hurt in an off-duty motorcycle crash, authorities said.Full Story >
A corrections sergeant with the Butler County Sheriff's Office died early Tuesday, just over a week after she was critically hurt in an off-duty motorcycle crash, authorities said.Full Story >