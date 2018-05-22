KY-Courts-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press



Supreme Court District 3 Oth - Primary

0 of 535 precincts - 0 percent

Dan Ballou 0 - 0 percent

Debra Lambert 0 - 0 percent

David Tapp 0 - 0 percent

2 to be nominated.

AP Elections 05-22-2018 13:45

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.