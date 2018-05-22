KY-Courts-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press
0 of 535 precincts - 0 percent
Dan Ballou 0 - 0 percent
Debra Lambert 0 - 0 percent
David Tapp 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
AP Elections 05-22-2018 13:45
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cold Spring police are warning people about a new scam going around that can be found in your mailbox.Full Story >
Cold Spring police are warning people about a new scam going around that can be found in your mailbox.Full Story >
A corrections sergeant with the Butler County Sheriff's Office died early Tuesday, just over a week after she was critically hurt in an off-duty motorcycle crash, authorities said.Full Story >
A corrections sergeant with the Butler County Sheriff's Office died early Tuesday, just over a week after she was critically hurt in an off-duty motorcycle crash, authorities said.Full Story >
An outspoken local sheriff is calling for metal detectors in schools to try to prevent mass shootings.Full Story >
An outspoken local sheriff is calling for metal detectors in schools to try to prevent mass shootings.Full Story >