KY-GOP-StHou-Contested

By The Associated Press
0 of 35 precincts - 0 percent
Randy Bridges 0 - 0 percent
Joni Hogancamp 0 - 0 percent
0 of 42 precincts - 0 percent
Lynn Bechler (i) 0 - 0 percent
Fred Stubblefield 0 - 0 percent
0 of 33 precincts - 0 percent
Randall Fox 0 - 0 percent
Chris Freeland 0 - 0 percent
0 of 37 precincts - 0 percent
Jordan Lanham 0 - 0 percent
Scott Lewis 0 - 0 percent
0 of 34 precincts - 0 percent
Joey Franzell 0 - 0 percent
David Graham 0 - 0 percent
Steve Sheldon 0 - 0 percent
Michael Wilson 0 - 0 percent
0 of 36 precincts - 0 percent
Michael Meredith (i) 0 - 0 percent
Brian Strow 0 - 0 percent
0 of 31 precincts - 0 percent
Todd Alcott 0 - 0 percent
Troy Brooks 0 - 0 percent
Benjamin Lawson 0 - 0 percent
0 of 28 precincts - 0 percent
Rachelle Frazier 0 - 0 percent
Nancy Tate 0 - 0 percent
0 of 36 precincts - 0 percent
Phil Moffett (i) 0 - 0 percent
Alan Steiden 0 - 0 percent
0 of 38 precincts - 0 percent
Everett Corley 0 - 0 percent
Denise Raine 0 - 0 percent
0 of 39 precincts - 0 percent
Michael Fletcher 0 - 0 percent
Savannah Maddox 0 - 0 percent
0 of 37 precincts - 0 percent
Travis Brenda 0 - 0 percent
Jonathan Shell (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 22 precincts - 0 percent
Deanna Frazier 0 - 0 percent
Wesley Morgan (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 41 precincts - 0 percent
Matthew Anderson 0 - 0 percent
Regina Huff (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 40 precincts - 0 percent
Don Rose 0 - 0 percent
Jim Stewart (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 54 precincts - 0 percent
Ashley Bruggeman 0 - 0 percent
Bill Farmer 0 - 0 percent
Jennifer Martin 0 - 0 percent
0 of 32 precincts - 0 percent
Robert Goforth (i) 0 - 0 percent
Keith Hays 0 - 0 percent
0 of 46 precincts - 0 percent
Tim Couch (i) 0 - 0 percent
Derek Lewis 0 - 0 percent
0 of 55 precincts - 0 percent
Robert Goe 0 - 0 percent
Gary Herald (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 44 precincts - 0 percent
Charles Clark 0 - 0 percent
Jill York (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 51 precincts - 0 percent
Russell Halsey 0 - 0 percent
Bobby McCool 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 05-22-2018 13:45
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cold Spring police are warning people about a new scam going around that can be found in your mailbox.Full Story >
Cold Spring police are warning people about a new scam going around that can be found in your mailbox.Full Story >
A corrections sergeant with the Butler County Sheriff's Office died early Tuesday, just over a week after she was critically hurt in an off-duty motorcycle crash, authorities said.Full Story >
A corrections sergeant with the Butler County Sheriff's Office died early Tuesday, just over a week after she was critically hurt in an off-duty motorcycle crash, authorities said.Full Story >
An outspoken local sheriff is calling for metal detectors in schools to try to prevent mass shootings.Full Story >
An outspoken local sheriff is calling for metal detectors in schools to try to prevent mass shootings.Full Story >