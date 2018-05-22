KY-Dem-StHou-Contested

By The Associated Press
0 of 33 precincts - 0 percent
Al Cunningham 0 - 0 percent
Linda Edwards 0 - 0 percent
Drew Williams 0 - 0 percent
0 of 36 precincts - 0 percent
William Fishback 0 - 0 percent
Daniel Johnson 0 - 0 percent
Jacob Moore 0 - 0 percent
0 of 31 precincts - 0 percent
Rick DuBose 0 - 0 percent
Patti Minter 0 - 0 percent
Brian Nash 0 - 0 percent
Ashlea Porter 0 - 0 percent
Eldon Renaud 0 - 0 percent
0 of 24 precincts - 0 percent
Tom Williamson 0 - 0 percent
Matt Wyatt 0 - 0 percent
0 of 39 precincts - 0 percent
Tom Burch (i) 0 - 0 percent
Warren Greer 0 - 0 percent
James Penny 0 - 0 percent
0 of 35 precincts - 0 percent
Ashley Nash 0 - 0 percent
Rob Walker 0 - 0 percent
0 of 45 precincts - 0 percent
Richard Becker 0 - 0 percent
Jack Walker 0 - 0 percent
Lisa Willner 0 - 0 percent
0 of 34 precincts - 0 percent
Jeff Grammer 0 - 0 percent
John Miller 0 - 0 percent
Maurice Sweeney 0 - 0 percent
0 of 40 precincts - 0 percent
Logan Gatti 0 - 0 percent
Kelly Gibson 0 - 0 percent
Dennis Horlander (i) 0 - 0 percent
Nima Kulkarni 0 - 0 percent
0 of 43 precincts - 0 percent
Reginald Meeks (i) 0 - 0 percent
Matt Osborne 0 - 0 percent
0 of 38 precincts - 0 percent
Jackson Andrews 0 - 0 percent
Phillip Baker 0 - 0 percent
Charles Booker 0 - 0 percent
Dre Dawson 0 - 0 percent
Mark Mitchell 0 - 0 percent
Kathleen Parks 0 - 0 percent
Pamela Stevenson 0 - 0 percent
0 of 24 precincts - 0 percent
James DeWeese 0 - 0 percent
Kory Miller 0 - 0 percent
0 of 23 precincts - 0 percent
Jesse Parks 0 - 0 percent
Roger Rankin 0 - 0 percent
0 of 39 precincts - 0 percent
Susan Back 0 - 0 percent
Darrell Link 0 - 0 percent
0 of 42 precincts - 0 percent
Adam Sovkoplas 0 - 0 percent
Jennifer Urie 0 - 0 percent
0 of 32 precincts - 0 percent
Ryan Neaves 0 - 0 percent
Col Owens 0 - 0 percent
0 of 31 precincts - 0 percent
Pat Banks 0 - 0 percent
Rory Houlihan 0 - 0 percent
0 of 35 precincts - 0 percent
James Davis 0 - 0 percent
Brian Derickson 0 - 0 percent
0 of 54 precincts - 0 percent
Josh Mers 0 - 0 percent
Cherlynn Stevenson 0 - 0 percent
Gail Swanson 0 - 0 percent
0 of 55 precincts - 0 percent
Cluster Howard 0 - 0 percent
Bruce Shouse 0 - 0 percent
0 of 51 precincts - 0 percent
Isaac Allen 0 - 0 percent
Craig Lindon 0 - 0 percent
0 of 44 precincts - 0 percent
Terri Clark 0 - 0 percent
Ann Perkins 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 05-22-2018 13:45
